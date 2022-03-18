$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. GAP posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 6,921,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,138,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

