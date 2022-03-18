326 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.72 on Friday, hitting $897.32. The company had a trading volume of 868,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,631,452. The company has a market capitalization of $901.15 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $902.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $932.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.