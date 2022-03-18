$359.72 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will announce $359.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.60 million and the highest is $381.78 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $313.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PEGA opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.17. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $143.66.
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
