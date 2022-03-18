360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $14.51. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 29,675 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.
360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.