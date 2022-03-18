360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $14.51. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 29,675 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.