3,696 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

