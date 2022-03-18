4J Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,809,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

