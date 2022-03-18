511 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.