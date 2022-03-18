$57.10 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to report $57.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.30 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $668.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.