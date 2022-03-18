$7.43 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will report $7.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in US Foods by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

USFD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

