$870.70 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $870.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $856.50 million and the highest is $884.90 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $600.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

