$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $886.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.78 million and the highest is $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.81. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

