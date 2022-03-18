A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $30,711.56 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

