Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

ABCM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $513.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

