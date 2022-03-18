Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 109,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

FAX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,900. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

