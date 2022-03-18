Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Accenture stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,793. The company has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.