Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.