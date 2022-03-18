Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

