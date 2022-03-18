Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2,212.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

ATVI opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

