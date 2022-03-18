Acute Angle Cloud 24 Hour Volume Hits $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.95 or 0.07069644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00271391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.11 or 0.00734513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00463077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00368606 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

