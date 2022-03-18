adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($357.14) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €214.15 ($235.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €258.83. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

