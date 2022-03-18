adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.75.
Shares of adidas stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
