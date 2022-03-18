adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.75.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. adidas has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

