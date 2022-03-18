Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.99. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

