AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $230.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.