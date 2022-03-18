AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,309 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,904. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.