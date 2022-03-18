AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,187. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

