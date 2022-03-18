AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

