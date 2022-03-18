AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 259,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

