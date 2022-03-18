AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $5.74 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 114,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000.

Separately, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.85. 385,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.23. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

