AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 3,551.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 57,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,486. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

