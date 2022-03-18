AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 9,406 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock remained flat at $$27.73 during midday trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,575. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.