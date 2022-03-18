AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 4,275.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $19.77 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.