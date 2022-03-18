AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Up 2.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 62 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QPT. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

