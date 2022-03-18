Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 578 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $309.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.77. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $264.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.