Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $36.75 on Monday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,848,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

