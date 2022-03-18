Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,958 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $81,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

