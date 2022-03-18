AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.04 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

