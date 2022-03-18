AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 20,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.