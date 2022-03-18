Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

