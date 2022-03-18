AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.