Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

