AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.3 days.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $36.38.
AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.
