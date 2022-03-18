Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

AKYA opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.01% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. On average, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

