Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AKZOY opened at $29.66 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

