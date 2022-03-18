Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Citigroup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE:AA opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

