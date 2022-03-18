Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ALDX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,835. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

