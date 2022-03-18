Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

BABA stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

