Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $73.28

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.28 and last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 85710300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

