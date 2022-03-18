Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.17.
Shares of ATD stock opened at C$52.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$45.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.42.
