Alison Hutchinson Acquires 18,762 Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Alison Hutchinson purchased 18,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Friday. DFS Furniture plc has a 52 week low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.28. The company has a market cap of £568.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.75) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

