Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MDRX stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

